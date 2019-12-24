ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

