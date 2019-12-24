BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

