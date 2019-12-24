Bela One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 91% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Bela has a market cap of $219,948.00 and $35.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bela has traded 113.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,916,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,398,143 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

