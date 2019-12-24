BidaskClub Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $45.72 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

