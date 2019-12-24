BitCoen (BEN) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $41,034.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.02547676 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

