Bitcoin Gold Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $90.98 million and $16.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00071401 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Korbit, BitFlip and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00386145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00096002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Zebpay, Bitinka, OKEx, Bitlish, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Binance, C2CX, HitBTC, Exrates, BitMarket, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bitsane, DSX, Bittrex, Korbit, Coinone, Exmo, Bleutrade, BitBay, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Gate.io, YoBit, BitFlip, Crex24, Bit-Z, Braziliex, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Upbit, Negocie Coins, Kucoin, TDAX and Koineks. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

