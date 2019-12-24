BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0041

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitSend has a total market cap of $104,597.00 and $916.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001182 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,626,975 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

