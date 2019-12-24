Block Array (ARY) Market Cap Achieves $11,251.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Block Array has a market cap of $11,251.00 and approximately $366.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Block Array has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

