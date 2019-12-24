Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of BLBD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.