Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

APO stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,728. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

