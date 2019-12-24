Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $120.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. 8,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The company has a market cap of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

