Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CubeSmart also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $80,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 404,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,949. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

