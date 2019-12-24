Brokerages Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.35 Million

Analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce $259.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.95 million and the lowest is $257.20 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $238.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $927.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $929.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 954,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.92, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.