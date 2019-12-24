Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 2,122,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,907. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

