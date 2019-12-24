CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Lowered to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.36 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

