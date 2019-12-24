Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,563,283.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,994,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,939,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 245,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,673,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.