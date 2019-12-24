Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

CSLT stock remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 303,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,786. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $160,071. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

