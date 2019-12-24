Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,225. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

