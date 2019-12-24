ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,123.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and EXX. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $999,507.00 and approximately $5,123.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059831 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084988 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.52 or 0.99279888 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, EXX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.