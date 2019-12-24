Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 78 ($1.03).

COA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON:COA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74.90 ($0.99). 388,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.22. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bull acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

