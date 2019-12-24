Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. 163,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,575. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

