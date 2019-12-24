Comparing Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & LTC Properties (OTCMKTS:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get LTC Properties alerts:

This table compares LTC Properties and Klepierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 57.14% 12.33% 6.56% Klepierre N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LTC Properties and Klepierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 3 0 0 1.60 Klepierre 0 1 0 0 2.00

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Klepierre.

Volatility & Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klepierre has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Klepierre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $168.65 million 10.38 $154.98 million $3.06 14.39 Klepierre $1.32 billion 8.75 $990.74 million N/A N/A

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Klepierre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.