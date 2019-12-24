Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.19 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $7.19 million and $5.47 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,546,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

