CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) vs. Mustang Bio (OTCMKTS:MBIO) Financial Survey

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 2.02 $10.00 million $0.09 10.89 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$30.66 million ($1.14) -3.28

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -11.99% -21.86% -14.49% Mustang Bio N/A -84.42% -62.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CV Sciences and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

CV Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 648.30%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Mustang Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also develops CD123, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; CS1, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; HER2 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and PSCA CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. It has a license agreement with Harvard University for the treatment of cancer; Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

