DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $51,584.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001340 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

