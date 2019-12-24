Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,160 ($15.26). The company had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 936.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 890.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

