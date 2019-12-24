Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.01 million and $174,741.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,934,115,608 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.