Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 189,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

