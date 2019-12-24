EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,612.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $18,612.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 108.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,041,315 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

