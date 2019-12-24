Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.34.

ETM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 297,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $11,974,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 148.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $5,093,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,017,000 after purchasing an additional 712,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

