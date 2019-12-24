F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

