FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOF opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44).

Get Iofina alerts:

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.