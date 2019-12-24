FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $837,816.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01197685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

