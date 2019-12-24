First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.17. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after buying an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 814,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

