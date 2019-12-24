Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLXN stock remained flat at $$19.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 193,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,631. The company has a market cap of $728.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

