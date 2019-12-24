FLIP Price Reaches $0.0094 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a market cap of $527,240.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

