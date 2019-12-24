Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.39. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Forterra by 24.3% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 196.2% in the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.