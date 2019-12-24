General Attention Currency Market Cap Reaches $17.67 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One General Attention Currency token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00024238 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, STEX, Fatbtc and Crex24. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $1,762.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io . The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

