General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.56.

GIS opened at $52.72 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Covington Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

