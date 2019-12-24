GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $49,890.00 and $120.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

