Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,692. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

