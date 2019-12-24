Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $29.17 Average PT from Analysts

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 255,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

