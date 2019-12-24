Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $22.50 on Friday. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

