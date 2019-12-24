Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $28.68 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $24.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00013310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bisq, KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,561,700 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre, BitForex, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

