GXChain (GXC) Price Up 3.8% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005381 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DragonEX, QBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

