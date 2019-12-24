Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) Head to Head Survey

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 7.64 $42.99 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 3.13 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Volatility and Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hailiang Education Group and LAIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

LAIX has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats LAIX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

