Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.29 ($2.16).

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC cut shares of Hays to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.60 ($2.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.85.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

