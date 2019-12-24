Head to Head Contrast: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 12.11% 16.73% 5.69% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

This table compares Fiserv and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.82 billion 13.58 $1.19 billion $3.10 37.53 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Carbonite. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiserv and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 7 21 0 2.75 Carbonite 1 9 1 0 2.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $110.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Carbonite has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Fiserv.

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Carbonite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

