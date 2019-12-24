Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,828,294 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

