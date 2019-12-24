Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.73 Million

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post sales of $126.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $128.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $133.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $516.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.20 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

HOPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 373,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.